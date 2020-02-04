Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce chugs beer off Lombardi Trophy, calls it 'Lombardi Luge'

Super Bowl LIV champion Travis Kelce just invented a new drinking game.

You may be used to seeing pro athletes use a hockey championship trophy, the Stanley Cup, to chug celebratory alcohol.

Now, it’s for football, too.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

There’s no cup on the Lombardi Trophy, so the bro-gotta-bro party boy tight end created the Lombardi Luge with a Bud Light on the flight back from Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound rowdy star posted on Instagram: “Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion.... No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!! #LombardiLuge”

He’s not just the life of the party: He is the party.

The whole football party.

Sunday night, Kelce had six receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce surely is doing a pretty good job of getting himself into the record books with his play on the field.

He holds the NFL record for the most seasons by a tight end with 1,000 or more yards receiving, with four and counting.

This athleticism, flowing with feral grace, comes from the riotous dude whose silly, entertaining, ridiculous, hilarious -- or all of the above -- dances to celebrate his touchdowns instantly go viral moments after he gets into the end zone.

Kelce has “Hit the Quan” and done “The Chicken Head” and everything in between.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I just love to live life, man,” Kelce previously told The Associated Press with a big smile. “And I like to enjoy happiness along the way.”