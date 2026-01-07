Expand / Collapse search
Kai Trump

Kai Trump reveals surgery to address wrist injury after recent golf competition

Kai made her LPGA debut in November

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut, shaking off nerves

Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut, shaking off nerves

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, shares her experience as a young golfer, speaking at the RNC and more on 'My View.'

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, revealed on social media Wednesday she underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury. 

Kai is an active golfer and made her LPGA debut in November at The Annika in Belleair, Florida. 

"Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my fibrocartilage complex. The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab in the coming months, I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free," she wrote. 

Donald Trump plays golf with granddaughter Kai Trump in Florida on October 27, 2022

Donald Trump, center, walks with granddaughter Kai Trump during the ProAm ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship Oct. 27, 2022, at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The teen wore a bandage on her wrist during a recent interview on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." 

Trump finished in last place at The Annika but made a notable improvement in her second day of competition compared to her first day, improving by eight strokes.

She finished with a two-round score of 18-over 158, putting her 27 shots behind leader Grace Kim (65-66) and 17 away from the projected cut line at one over par.

KAI TRUMP, GRANDDAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP, REVEALS SHE '100%' WANTS TO BE A PRO GOLFER

Kai Trump reads putt

Kai Trump making her LPGA debut as an amateur at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club. (Accelerator)

"For the first day, I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me," she said. "When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.

"I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can … they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that."

Trump's performance earned the praise of women's golf star Charley Hull, a supporter of the president.

Kai Trump

Kai Trump hits a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of The Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club.  (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

"That’s really good considering this is not just an easy LPGA event. This is probably one of the harder courses that we play on," Hull said of Trump, per Golf Channel. 

"So, for her to come out, she had to be so nervous. It was her first LPGA event. I remember my first event. I was really nervous, and she’s got a lot of pressure on her and a lot of eyes on her."

