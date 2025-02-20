Expand / Collapse search
Americans barely boo Canadian national anthem, then belt out ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in patriotic display

US and Canada faced off for the 4 Nations title

By Dan Zaksheske OutKick
Published
Michael Eruzione was ‘very disappointed’ when Canadians booed American national anthem at 4 Nations game Video

Michael Eruzione was ‘very disappointed’ when Canadians booed American national anthem at 4 Nations game

1980 USA Olympic gold medal champion Michael Eruzione and former NHL players Mike Modano and Joe Pavelski discuss the 4 Nations final between the United States and Canada on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

BOSTON – One of the biggest storylines heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team USA and Team Canada had nothing to do with the contest set to take place on the ice. 

No, attention was squarely focused on the national anthems prior to the opening face-off. When the two teams squared off in Canada on Saturday night, Canadians mercilessly booed the American National Anthem.

National anthem

Overview of the stadium during the US National anthem prior to the start of the during the first period against Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

While there wasn't much booing for the Canadian anthem on Monday in Boston before Team Canada defeated Team Finland to secure its spot in the final, it was a heavily Canadian crowd, since Team USA didn't play Sweden until later that night. 

But that wasn't the case on Thursday. With Team USA taking on Team Canada for the tournament title, American fans packed TD Garden.

So, the question was: would the Americans respond in kind prior to the Championship game with a booing of the Canadian National Anthem? 

US players listen to the anthem

Zach Werenski #8, Noah Hanifin #15 and their Team United States teammates stand at their bench during pre-game ceremonies before the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team Canada and Team United States at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

The answer was … sort of. There were some boos at the very beginning, but nothing nearing the level of disrespect displayed by the Canadians on Saturday.

Of course, once it came time for the U.S. National Anthem, American patriots were up to the task. If this doesn't give you goosebumps, I don't know what will. 

As a proud American, hearing the tens of thousands of fans belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner" in unison was awe-inspiring. 

Team Canada during anthem

Sidney Crosby #87, Brandon Hagel #38 and their Team Canada teammates stand at their bench during pre-game ceremonies before the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team Canada and Team United States at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

As was the incredible reception the crowd gave Mike Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal after upsetting the Soviet Union in the biggest moment in American hockey history. 

God Bless America. 

