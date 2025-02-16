Expand / Collapse search
Justin Trudeau says he's 'damn proud' of Canada as fans boo US national anthem, faces online ridicule

Trudeau wrote on social media he was 'damn proud' of Canada

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced ridicule on social media on Saturday night following the Canadians’ loss to the U.S. in a 4 Nations Face-Off game.

Canadians were heard booing the American national anthem before the game. As the puck dropped, so did the players’ gloves. There were three fights in the first nine seconds of the game. The U.S. pulled out a 3-1 victory in the end.

Justin Trudeau watches 4 Nations with his family

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier wait for the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and the United States in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trudeau wrote on X after the game that he was "damn proud" of Canada. But he drew some mocking from U.S. fans as well.

In the NHL, boos have been heard during the U.S. national anthem after Trump announced tariffs on Canada, which have since been paused. The president has also teased about Canada becoming the "51st state."

Players have been adamant about fans stopping the boos. Canadian Drew Doughty talked about it again before the game against the U.S.

Justin Trudeau with a fan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a fan at the 4 Nations Face-Off game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Obviously, I know what’s going on, and I understand the Canadians’ frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that," Doughty said. "I don’t think anyone should be booing."

U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski didn’t appreciate the boos.

"We knew it was going to happen," Werenski said. "It happened the last game, it’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it."

The U.S. faced boos ahead of their game against Finland and later won 6-1.

US anthem singing

Players and fans stand for the U.S. national anthem before the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

"It is what it is," Werenski said. "We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win. But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn’t a surprise. Definitely don’t like it, though."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.