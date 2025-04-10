Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Masters

Justin Thomas unleashes explicit 4-word response after tee shot at Masters

Thomas finished first round at Augusta National at 1 shot over par

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
89th Masters Tournament kicks off in Augusta Video

89th Masters Tournament kicks off in Augusta

Former PGA Tour golfer Jerry Pate, who finished top 5 in the Masters twice, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his predictions for the annual tournament as players are set to tee off in Augusta, Ga.

This week, Justin Thomas officially re-ignited the pursuit of his first-ever prestigious green jacket. 

But the two-time PGA Championship winner made headlines for some comments during the first round at the Masters. Thomas' tee shot on the eighth hole, also known as Yellow Jasmine, evoked an NSFW four-word response from the golf pro.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas reacts after sinking a putt for a birdie on No. 16 during the first round of the Masters on Thursday. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

The microphones scattered across the manicured Augusta National golf course picked up Thomas saying, "F--- heeled it… damn it."

Thomas' moment of frustration came just one day after he was all smiles at Augusta during the lighthearted Masters Par 3 Contest. Thomas took to social media to react to an "amazing day" he had with his daughter and the families of fellow golfers Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

FRED COUPLES, 65, DRAINS SHOT FROM 191 YARDS OUT FOR EAGLE AT THE MASTERS

"The par 3 contest @themasters was a little different today than past years! An amazing day with my girls, the Spieths, and the Homa crew. Incredible memories we will cherish forever Prep work is done, it’s time to get after it," Thomas captioned an Instagram post.

Justin Thomas plays a shot

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Masters on Thursday. (Grace Smith-Imagn Images)

Thomas failed to make the cut at the Masters in 2023 and 2024. His best finish at the major tournament happened in 2020 when he ended the event in fourth place.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, April 8, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Thomas also produced a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open in 2020. His PGA Championship victories happened in 2017 and 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas walked off the 18th hole at Augusta on Thursday one shot over par, placing him in a tie for 38th place.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.