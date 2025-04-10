Justin Thomas unleashes explicit 4-word response after tee shot at Masters

This week, Justin Thomas officially re-ignited the pursuit of his first-ever prestigious green jacket.

But the two-time PGA Championship winner made headlines for some comments during the first round at the Masters. Thomas' tee shot on the eighth hole, also known as Yellow Jasmine, evoked an NSFW four-word response from the golf pro.

The microphones scattered across the manicured Augusta National golf course picked up Thomas saying, "F--- heeled it… damn it."

Thomas' moment of frustration came just one day after he was all smiles at Augusta during the lighthearted Masters Par 3 Contest. Thomas took to social media to react to an "amazing day" he had with his daughter and the families of fellow golfers Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

"The par 3 contest @themasters was a little different today than past years! An amazing day with my girls, the Spieths, and the Homa crew. Incredible memories we will cherish forever Prep work is done, it’s time to get after it," Thomas captioned an Instagram post.

Thomas failed to make the cut at the Masters in 2023 and 2024. His best finish at the major tournament happened in 2020 when he ended the event in fourth place.

Thomas also produced a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open in 2020. His PGA Championship victories happened in 2017 and 2022.

Thomas walked off the 18th hole at Augusta on Thursday one shot over par, placing him in a tie for 38th place.

