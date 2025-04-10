Fred Couples, 65, drains shot from 191 yards out for eagle at the Masters

Fred Couples is still doing it.

Couples, 65, made his 40th Masters start on Thursday and continued to impress during the first round of the major tournament.

On the 14th hole, Couples was in the middle of the fairway, 191 yards away from the hole. Couples gave the ball a ride, and it bounced on the green and then started rolling toward the hole and fell in for an eagle.

The crowd erupted and Couples pumped his fist in the air before he kissed his club.

Couples’ eagle on the 14th wasn’t the only dazzling shot he had on the day.

On the par-four first hole, Couples found himself off the green and 16 yards away from the hole.

Despite not being on the green and down a hill, Couples decided to use his putter. He rolled the ball up the hill and onto the green and gave it enough velocity for it to continue right into the hole for a birdie.

The 1992 Masters champion ended up 1-under par and gave himself a chance to make the cut on Friday.

He is the second-oldest player to break par at the Masters at 65. Tom Watson did it at 66 in 2015.

Couples became the oldest player to ever make the cut at the Masters in 2023, achieving the feat at 63 years, 6 months, and five days of age. Only Jack Nicklaus has made more cuts at Augusta National (37) than Couples (31).

Couples has 11 top-10 and 20 top-25 finishes in his Masters career and has completed 72 holes at the major in five different decades.

With his start in the Masters this year, he became the 15th player in Masters history with at least 40 starts.

