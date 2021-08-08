Justin Jefferson suffers apparent shoulder injury at Vikings training camp

A video released from Minnesota Vikings training camp on Friday showed No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson taking a hit from DB Bashaud Breeland, causing the receiver to writhe in pain as he held on to his left shoulder. Jefferson left practice early due to the apparent injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an early report out of training camp with details on the injury. People within the Vikings practice believe that the injury is a sprained AC joint, which they have so far considered "nothing serious."

In mid July, the Vikings signed former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook to help keep their successful pass attack from 2020 in shape — alongside Jefferson and 30-year-old Adam Thielen.

While Jefferson’s fit in the offense perfectly made up for the void left by Stefon Diggs’ exit from Minnesota, it appears that availability will ultimately matter more than skill in this young player’s NFL prospects. Justin Jefferson’s rookie campaign produced 1,400 receiving yards, complemented by seven touchdowns and 88 receptions.

Needing only one year out of LSU to join the discussion of Tier 1 NFL receivers, Jefferson awaits the new season to keep the momentum of his rookie year going, hoping that the pain on display from Friday’s video results in a short-term absence over a more serious timeline.