Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson shrugs off fantasy owners who want him to return from injury: 'I DONT CARE'

'My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games'

Ryan Morik
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Justin Jefferson's return is taking a little bit longer than fantasy football players anticipated, and they are not happy about it.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been out since October with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was placed on injured reserve with the injury, which forced him to miss the team's next four games.

Justin Jefferson vs Chargers

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

However, he's now missed six games, even though he was a candidate to return in each of the previous two contests.

So, as fantasy football playoffs are around the corner, and the first pick in most of those drafts still remains out, Jefferson's social media mentions have not been kind to him.

Jefferson decided to answer back at all of them at once on X, formerly Twitter.

"My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games," he posted Tuesday morning.

"It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE," he added with a laughing emoji.

Justin Jefferson looks on

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the team is being careful, and Jefferson won't return until he's 100%.

"We're right at that six-week mark or so. He's really attacked his rehab, and I think when that time comes, we'll feel comfortable with Justin being out there. I know Justin will as well. It's one of those things that knowing you have the bye, and knowing there are five critical [games] to come after that bye, we do have to be smart," he told reporters Monday, via ESPN.

His 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards led the entire league last season, and he also caught eight touchdowns (he ran for one, too). Prior to the injury, he had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson runs with the ball

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Jefferson was named an All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons.