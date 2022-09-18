Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers doctor over punctured lung injury in 2020: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly filed a lawsuit against the team’s doctor over a punctured lung he suffered while receiving treatment for a rib injury.

The incident involving Taylor, who now plays for the New York Giants, occurred in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The Chargers’ team doctor, David S. Gazzaniga, punctured Taylor’s lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection for the quarterback’s cracked ribs at the time, ESPN reported, citing the lawsuit.

Taylor reportedly named Gazzaniga and his orthopedic firm in the lawsuit.

The 33-year-old quarterback alleged he suffered "severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering," and the player’s lawyers accused Gazzaniga’s "negligence, carelessness and other tortious, unlawful and wrong acts ... caused [Taylor] to lose position as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season."

In turn, Taylor’s team alleged that the potential for Taylor to get starting quarterback money in the subsequent free agency was damaged.

Justin Herbert, a rookie at the time, took over as the team’s starting quarterback and never looked back. Taylor signed a one-year deal to join the Houston Texans in 2021 but was replaced by Davis Mills after suffering a hamstring injury. He signed a two-year deal with the Giants in the offseason.

His deal with the Texans was worth $5.5 million and his deal with the Giants is worth $11 million. He's seeking $5 million.

Gazzaniga is also facing medical battery accusations because Taylor allegedly "did not have proper and accurate informed consent prior to the anesthetic injections," according to ESPN.

Herbert suffered a rib injury on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs and Gazzaniga was a part of the team that treated the quarterback.

The trial was originally set for November but has been moved to April. Gazzaniga hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.