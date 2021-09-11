Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bannan, ex-NFL player, convicted in Colorado on attempted murder, assault charges

Bannan's defense team claimed that concussions suffered during his football career led to a condition that gave him paranoid thoughts, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Justin Bannan, a former defensive lineman who played for more than a decade in the NFL for five different clubs, was convicted in Colorado on Friday on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to a report.

The case involved the shooting and wounding of a woman in 2019, and Bannan’s claim to authorities afterward that it stemmed from the Russian mafia being after him, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

The shooting of the woman, identified in court only as "Ashley Marie," 36, took place inside a Boulder, Colorado, building that housed Bannan’s business, the report said. The woman reportedly worked for a different business inside the same building.

Authorities say Bannan waited for the woman to arrive at work then shot her in a shoulder. He later entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, FOX 31 reported.

Former NFL and University of Colorado Boulder lineman Justin Bannan appears in court at the Boulder County Jail on Oct. 17, 2019. (Getty Images)

Bannan was found to be carrying a rolled-up $20 bill with traces of cocaine, the report said.

His defense team claimed that concussions suffered during his football career led to a condition that gave him paranoid thoughts, according to the report.

A Boulder County jury returned its verdict Friday night after and eight-day trial and about eight hours of deliberation, USA Today reported, adding that Bannan did not testify in his own defense.

Bannan, 42, a native of Sacramento, California, played college football for the University of Colorado, then played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

The attempted murder charge carries a penalty range of 16 to 48 years in prison. Bannan is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5, USA Today reported.

