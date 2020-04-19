Josh Jones: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Josh Jones is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Jones wasn’t the most highly touted prospect coming out of high school. He was a three-star prospect before he committed to Houston, according to Rivals. He received other offers from Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Missouri.

He had originally committed to Oklahoma State and de-committed days before National Signing Day in 2015.

At George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas, he was named among the Top 100 football players in the state and among the top 15 offensive linemen in the state.

Here are five other things to know about Jones.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Jones is listed at 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 33 7/8-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands. He ran a 5.27 40-yard dash, recorded 24 reps at the bench press and had a 28.5-inch vertical jump.

2) HOUSTON CAREER

Jones was redshirted his first year at school. He then played in 13 games in 2016, 10 games in 2017, 13 games in 2018 and nine games in 2019. He allowed one sack in 2019.

3) DRAFT COMPARISONS

Jones has been compared to two top offensive linemen – Eric Winston and Lane Johnson. Both were solid for their respective teams during their careers.

4) TOPS ON THE O-LINE

Jones was named a preseason All-American Athletic Conference three times by Athlon Sports. He was named to the fourth team in 2017 and to the second team in 2018 and 2019. After the 2019 season, Athlon Sports named him to the All-Conference second team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Jones is among the top offensive linemen in a deep draft class. Some experts believe he could be taken in the top 10 while others feel he could slip to the mid-first round. He shouldn’t see the second round.