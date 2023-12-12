Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Josh Dobbs' honeymoon with Vikings over after new starting quarterback is named

Nick Mullens, who replaced Dobbs in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, gets the start

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Minnesota Vikings loved what Josh Dobbs gave to the franchise when Kirk Cousins went down. But after Dobbs struggled the past couple weeks, they’re making yet another starting quarterback change. 

Nick Mullens will be getting the start against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, head coach Kevin O’Connell said. 

Mullens is the fourth starting quarterback for the Vikings in a seven-game stretch as they look to secure a playoff berth. 

Nick Mullens yells on field

Nick Mullens of the Minnesota Vikings yells while walking off the field after his team's 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Mullens was on injured reserve when Cousins went down with a ruptured Achilles. Mullens broke training camp as Cousins’ backup. 

The Vikings were forced to go with rookie third-stringer Jaren Hall, who was backing up Cousins at the time, but that didn’t last long. In his next start against the Atlanta Falcons, Hall left with a concussion. 

That led to Dobbs, who had started the year with the Arizona Cardinals, coming in and defeating Atlanta. 

Dobbs became the man O’Connell trusted, and it worked out. Dobbs helped defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, throwing for one touchdown and running for another. 

Nick Mullens drops back

Nick Mullens of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

However, the honeymoon between Dobbs and the Vikings is over. They lost to the Denver Broncos, 21-20, and Dobbs played well with another rushing touchdown and passing score. But Dobbs threw four interceptions in a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, Dobbs went 10-of-23 for 63 yards, and O’Connell pulled him from the game in favor of Mullens.

Mullens was activated by the Vikings after recovering from his back injury in Week 11 but was backing up Dobbs. Mullens led the only scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter against the Raiders to help Minnesota pick up a much-needed victory to improve to 7-6. 

Mullens will enter Saturday making his 18th start during his six-year career. He’s 5-12 in his previous 17, with his latest coming with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. 

Josh Dobbs with hands over helmet

Joshua Dobbs of the Minnesota Vikings listens to a play call against the Chicago Bears in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

For his career, Mullens has thrown for 5,168 yards, 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.