Josh Dobbs' honeymoon with Vikings over after new starting quarterback is named

The Minnesota Vikings loved what Josh Dobbs gave to the franchise when Kirk Cousins went down. But after Dobbs struggled the past couple weeks, they’re making yet another starting quarterback change.

Nick Mullens will be getting the start against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Mullens is the fourth starting quarterback for the Vikings in a seven-game stretch as they look to secure a playoff berth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mullens was on injured reserve when Cousins went down with a ruptured Achilles. Mullens broke training camp as Cousins’ backup.

The Vikings were forced to go with rookie third-stringer Jaren Hall, who was backing up Cousins at the time, but that didn’t last long. In his next start against the Atlanta Falcons, Hall left with a concussion.

FROM OUTKICK: MATT ARAIZA ACCUSER REPORTEDLY DROPS CIVIL SUIT AGAINST FORMER NFL PUNTER, DOES THIS MEAN RETURN TO FOOTBALL?

That led to Dobbs, who had started the year with the Arizona Cardinals, coming in and defeating Atlanta.

Dobbs became the man O’Connell trusted, and it worked out. Dobbs helped defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, throwing for one touchdown and running for another.

However, the honeymoon between Dobbs and the Vikings is over. They lost to the Denver Broncos, 21-20, and Dobbs played well with another rushing touchdown and passing score. But Dobbs threw four interceptions in a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, Dobbs went 10-of-23 for 63 yards, and O’Connell pulled him from the game in favor of Mullens.

Mullens was activated by the Vikings after recovering from his back injury in Week 11 but was backing up Dobbs. Mullens led the only scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter against the Raiders to help Minnesota pick up a much-needed victory to improve to 7-6.

Mullens will enter Saturday making his 18th start during his six-year career. He’s 5-12 in his previous 17, with his latest coming with the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his career, Mullens has thrown for 5,168 yards, 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.