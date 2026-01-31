Josh Allen suggests Bills would have made Super Bowl over Patriots had they beaten Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills quarterback raised eyebrows with comments at the team's end-of-season news conference this week when he suggested his team would be in the Super Bowl had it beaten the Denver Broncos.

The Bills fell just short of Denver in a 33-30 overtime loss in the divisional round Jan. 17. But even if the Bills won that game, they would have had to beat the New England Patriots in the AFC championship to reach the Super Bowl.

But Allen didn't seem to account for the possibility of losing to the Patriots when he made those comments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'd be lying to you if I'm sitting here saying that I feel like I had part in it because if I make one more play, that game in Denver, we're probably not having this press conference right now," Allen told reporters. "We're probably not making a change. In all honesty, we're probably getting ready to play another game."

That prompted criticism on social media.

"Josh Allen the king of what if’s," one user wrote on X.

One X user wrote, "Guy who has never made a Super Bowl thinks he would’ve made Super Bowl if he hadn’t failed yet again to make Super Bowl."

SUPER BOWL LX: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Another user wrote, "And if Tom Brady lost all those Super Bowls he wouldn’t have won them. I mean the hypothetical game is nice and all but back in the real world Allen has never come through and taken his team to a Super Bowl. It’s who he is."

Allen had four turnovers in the playoff loss to the Broncos but seemingly made a play that could have won the game in overtime when he delivered a deep pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks that looked caught at first. But after Cooks hit the ground, the ball was pulled away by Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian, and officials ruled it an interception. The call created controversy among fans.

Allen then sobbed in front of reporters in the postgame news conference that night, choking up as he said, "I let my team down."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott days later and have replaced him with Joe Brady.

Now, after eight seasons and no trips to the Super Bowl, Allen can only watch from home as the Patriots play in their 11th Super Bowl with second-year quarterback Drake Maye.