Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen overcomes frightening moment to lead Bills to big win over Jets

Bills had help from running back James Cook in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Josh Allen overcame a frightening moment in the first quarter to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The star quarterback was in the shotgun formation when he took the snap, faked a handoff and tried to find a seam in between his offensive line. Allen dove forward and appeared to bang his head against a player’s knee.

Josh Allen carries the ball

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)

Allen got up, took his helmet off and ran off the field. It was an unusual moment for Allen and it even sparked concerns from CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson gave an update minutes later.

"Josh Allen came out holding underneath his nose," Wolfson said. "He was bleeding profusely with a team of doctors surrounding him, trying to quell that bleeding. They finally added some cotton into that nostril. He’s back out there good to go."

Josh Allen and James Cook

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates running back James Cook (4) after Cook scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mitchell Trubisky took over for Allen briefly but the 2024 NFL MVP would get back in the game at the start of the second quarter. The Bills led 10-0 at that point but it didn’t take long for Buffalo to score again. The Bills scored a field goal on the drive.

Later in the second quarter, Bills running back James Cook rushed for a 44-yard touchdown. 

Buffalo won the game, 30-10.

Allen was 14-of-25 with 148 passing yards. He ran for 59 yards and was only sacked once.

Josh Allen walks off the field

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Buffalo moved to 2-0 with the win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

