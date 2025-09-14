Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants lineman clocks Cowboys player in helmet as part of awful opening drive

James Hudson III was penalized 4 times on the first drive for the Giants

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Giants quarterback Russell Wilson answers question on rookie Jaxson Dart Video

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson answers question on rookie Jaxson Dart

New York Giants starting quarterback responded to a question about rookie backup Jaxson Dart's ability going into the season.

New York Giants offensive lineman James Hudson III was placed under the microscope on Sunday early in the team’s pivotal divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hudson had a few miscues for the Giants and it may have taken point off of the board for the offense-starved team. Hudson was flagged for four penalties on the opening drive and it cost the Giants 30 yards.

James Hudson runs out onto the field

James Hudson III #55 of the New York Giants runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

At one point, Hudson took an open-handed swing at Cowboys pass-rusher James Houston. The moment was highlighted on social media and Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

New York settled for a Graham Gano field goal as Russell Wilson’s 35-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson was also brought back because of a penalty on Hudson.

Russell Wilson attempts to throw

New York Giants' Russell Wilson attempts attempts to escape a sack by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Hudson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The former Michigan and Cincinnati standout played in Cleveland for four seasons. However, he only played in four games last year.

Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was inactive for the game against the Cowboys.

The Giants’ struggles on offense have been well documented over the last few years. 

Graham Gano kicks field goal

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal as Jamie Gillan (12) holds in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Giants only scored six points against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Their last touchdown was a pass from Drew Lock to Nabers in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Nabers later broke the team's touchdown drought in the second quarter against the Cowboys.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

