Masters amateur seemingly admits to unruly act at Augusta National during tournament debut

Josele Ballester is living out every golfer's dream, but not without some controversy.

By winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur, the 21-year-old from Spain got to play at Augusta National this year at the Masters.

However, in his first round at the famed course, he raised eyebrows by making a questionable decision in an emergency.

Ballester seemingly admitted that he urinated in Rae's Creek at Amen Corner.

The Spaniard said he "completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the (13th) tee box," and after playing partner Justin Thomas "had an issue on the green," he said he took advantage.

"I'm like, ‘I really need to pee.’ Didn't really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I'm like, ‘I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me much,' and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny," Ballester, who shot a 4-over 76, said after his round.

Ballester did not seem too concerned that he would get any blowback from Augusta National.

"They saw me. It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again," he said.

Ballester showed up to the course in a typical young golfer's attire. The Arizona State golfer wore a hat that said "Sun Devils" upside down, a new fashion for Gen-Z. But it hasn't exactly been a riveting week for the Sun Devils golf program.

Men’s golf coach Matt Thurmond was removed from the course during a practice session Tuesday for wearing shorts on the course after he went to say hello to former ASU player Kevin Yu, who is making his Masters debut this year.

While patrons are free to wear shorts, full-length pants are required beyond the ropes where players and coaches are. Phones aren't even allowed on the course.

Ballester was paired with Thomas and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, which is pretty fun company to be in. Last year, amateur Neal Shipley spent his final round with five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

