Jose Abreu, Freddie Freeman win baseball's MVP awards

Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman were both named MVPs in their respective leagues Thursday.

Abreu, the Chicago White Sox first baseman who won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2014, won his first A.L. Most Valuable Player award beating out Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and the New York Yankees’ utility man D.J. LeMahieu.

Abreu played in each of the White Sox’s 60 games of the abbreviated season. He led the league with 60 RBI and a .617 slugging percentage. He also hit 19 home runs and hit .317.

According to the MLB Network, he is the first player to win the MVP award after having played in Cuba’ Serie Nacional. Abreu played there before joining the White Sox in 2014.

Abreu released an emotional statement on the win.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for this blessing. It is very special to win this award and even more doing it this year with all the adversities and challenges we faced,” the statement read. “I feel extremely honored and humbled. I’ve worked hard for this, and even though I don’t focus on winning awards, getting this one just feels like recognition to all the work, all the effort I’ve been doing during my whole career to get to this point. Now, my mom can really say she has an MVP as a son, and she can keep saying that I am her MVP.”

Freeman will add a National League MVP to his trophy case.

The slugging first baseman beat out Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado.

He played in each of the Atlanta Braves’ 60 games as well and led the league with 51 runs and 23 doubles. He also hit 13 home runs, drove in 53 RBI and batted .341.

Freeman almost didn’t play the abbreviated season after contracting the coronavirus. He fought to get healthy and helped the Braves advance to the National League Championship Series.