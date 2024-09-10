Jordan Mason reveals 49ers may have broken NFL rule with Christian McCaffrey missing Week 1 game

The San Francisco 49ers revealed in shocking fashion that star running back Christian McCaffrey would not be playing in the team’s opening game against the New York Jets on Monday night.

However, what was shocking to everyone else did not seem so to his backup, Jordan Mason, who might have revealed the team broke an NFL rule following its 32-19 win on "Monday Night Football."

Mason, who had a career night in his first-ever start for the 49ers, was talking to ESPN’s Lisa Salters after totaling 147 rushing yards with a touchdown on 28 carries in the win when he said that he knew on Friday he was going to start over the injured McCaffrey.

"When did I find out? Maybe Friday. Friday night, something like that," Mason responded when Salters asked when he found out he was starting.

Mason had a postgame interview as well, when he appeared frustrated with another reporter asking again when he found out he was starting.

"That question right there is why I’m mad," he said. "That’s why I don’t like really talking to media because you say one thing right and then, you know, I don’t know. Just skip that question."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Mason did not know he was starting, but rather he was told he would play a bunch, per NFL Network.

"He didn’t know for sure he was (starting) until today," Shanahan said.

McCaffrey had been dealing with a calf/Achilles injury for the past couple weeks, though he expressed confidence that he would be able to go against the Jets. That was not the case just over an hour before kickoff, when the 49ers had to submit their inactives.

McCaffrey was listed as questionable leading up to the game, and the 49ers had been silent about his availability before the moment the inactives were released.

So, if Mason’s words are true, and he found out on Friday that McCaffrey was not available to play, and he would be getting the start, then the 49ers would have broken an NFL rule by listing him as questionable with the chance of playing despite that not being the case.

Of course, all NFL teams would like the proper injury report to prepare for their opponents ahead. However, with fantasy football and now legalized sports betting playing a significant role in the NFL, injury reports are paramount for setting lineups and betting on the right players.

"The information must be credible, accurate, timely, and specific within the guidelines of the policy, which is of paramount important in maintaining the integrity of the game," the league’s injury report policy states, via Pro Football Network.

What will occur if the league does investigate the situation and finds the 49ers improperly reported McCaffrey? It is likely to be a fine, though if the offense is severe enough, suspending players and making teams forfeit draft picks is in the cards for the NFL.

One of the more notable instances of this came in 2019, when the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to report quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a practice report. It was said to be rest was the reason behind Roethlisberger not practicing on a Wednesday, but he left the game with a non-contact elbow injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery. He practiced Thursday and Friday that week but was not on the final injury report.

It will be interesting to see how the league responds to Mason’s comments.

