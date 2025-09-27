Jon Rahm makes spectacular chip to help boost Team Europe in second day of Ryder Cup

Expand / Collapse search
By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Jon Rahm continued his outstanding play for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

Rahm won both of his matches to help supply two of the 5 ½ points Europe secured on Friday. On Saturday, Rahm had some more magic in store on the eighth hole of the morning session. 

Rahm’s partner, Tyrrell Hatton, hit his tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole wide of the green and right on the edge of the bunker. The ball was embedded in the rough, and Rahm had to stand well below the ball in a bunker.

Tyrell Hatton celebrates with Jon Rahm

Europe's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates with Jon Rahm on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert Bukaty)

Rahm dug the ball out beautifully as it landed just as the green began and rolled straight into the hole for a miracle birdie. Rahm knew it was good right away as he walked out of the bunker and pointed in celebration before the ball dropped into the hole.

Team USA’s Xander Schauffele had a chance to respond to Rahm’s sensational shot with a chip of his own. Schauffele’s teammate, Patrick Cantlay, hit a wayward tee shot as well that left Schauffele in the rough. 

Jon Rahm celebrates

Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates after a birdie on the eighth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Schauffele nearly matched Rahm as he just missed chipping in for birdie as well, but ultimately Team USA lost that hole, and Team Europe left the eighth hole one up in the match. 

Rahm’s shot was particularly crushing for Team USA because Cantlay and Schauffele had just tied the match after winning the fifth and seventh holes. Rahm and Hatton won the first two holes and took a quick 2-up lead to begin the second day of action. 

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka celebrate

Europe's Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka celebrate after their win against United States' Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rahm’s fantastic shot quelled any momentum Schauffele and Cantlay had built. At the time of this writing, Rahm and Hatton remain one up through 11 holes. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

