Jon Gruden's brother stands by him in the wake of email scandal: 'He’ll bounce back in a big way'

Jay Gruden added that the comments made by his brother are not 'commonplace'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The fallout of Jon Gruden’s email scandal has sent shockwaves through the sports world but former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden is sticking by his brother’s side. 

During a radio appearance with WTEM radio on Tuesday, Jay Gruden spoke about his brother’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of reports exposing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic remarks he made in emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018.

"It’s not anything we could have ever anticipated happening," Jay Gruden said, via Audacy.com. "Unfortunately, what happened already happened. Jon’s already apologized. … I’ll let him handle his business. I’m always there for his support. He’s always there for me at a time of crisis. He’ll bounce back in a big way. He always has. Always will."

Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Football Team looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.

Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Football Team looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

The emails were uncovered as a part of an investigation into the club’s workplace conduct. Jay Gruden served as Washington’s head coach from 2014-19, at which point his brother had sent the emails while serving as an analyst for ESPN. 

"We understand what’s at stake when we take the job," he continued. "Things aren’t private when you think they are private. At end of the day, he loves the NFL. … He’s done so many great things for so many people. … He’s been an incredible influence as far as football is concerned. To bring him down, so to speak, is unfortunate. I think, like I said, it’s brutal. From a brother’s standpoint he’s been nothing but supportive of me. … We’re going to stay together and get through this."

Jay Gruden added that the comments made by his brother are not "commonplace." 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: The Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden looks on during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: The Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden looks on during their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

"I think people in personal circles talk their own personal way from their own groups they think are private," he said. "You may say some stuff to a good buddy of yours you’ve known for a long time that you wouldn’t say to anybody else in the world. On the golf course, I might say a few things I would never say to anyone else. Just the way it is. [Jon’s] a great person, great human and great football coach but I wouldn’t say it’s commonplace. It just happened the way it happened."

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) ((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))

The NFL Players Association and attorneys representing 40 former Washington employees are now pushing the league to release the 650,000 emails reviewed in the investigation. 

