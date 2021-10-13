Jon Gruden's brother stands by him in the wake of email scandal: 'He’ll bounce back in a big way'

The fallout of Jon Gruden’s email scandal has sent shockwaves through the sports world but former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden is sticking by his brother’s side.

During a radio appearance with WTEM radio on Tuesday, Jay Gruden spoke about his brother’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of reports exposing racist, misogynistic , and homophobic remarks he made in emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018.

JON GRUDEN’S SON WILL REMAIN WITH RAIDERS’ COACHING STAFF FOLLOWING RESIGNATION: REPORT

"It’s not anything we could have ever anticipated happening," Jay Gruden said, via Audacy.com . "Unfortunately, what happened already happened. Jon’s already apologized. … I’ll let him handle his business. I’m always there for his support. He’s always there for me at a time of crisis. He’ll bounce back in a big way. He always has. Always will."

The emails were uncovered as a part of an investigation into the club’s workplace conduct. Jay Gruden served as Washington’s head coach from 2014-19, at which point his brother had sent the emails while serving as an analyst for ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We understand what’s at stake when we take the job," he continued. "Things aren’t private when you think they are private. At end of the day, he loves the NFL. … He’s done so many great things for so many people. … He’s been an incredible influence as far as football is concerned. To bring him down, so to speak, is unfortunate. I think, like I said, it’s brutal. From a brother’s standpoint he’s been nothing but supportive of me. … We’re going to stay together and get through this."

Jay Gruden added that the comments made by his brother are not "commonplace."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think people in personal circles talk their own personal way from their own groups they think are private," he said. "You may say some stuff to a good buddy of yours you’ve known for a long time that you wouldn’t say to anybody else in the world. On the golf course, I might say a few things I would never say to anyone else. Just the way it is. [Jon’s] a great person, great human and great football coach but I wouldn’t say it’s commonplace. It just happened the way it happened."

The NFL Players Association and attorneys representing 40 former Washington employees are now pushing the league to release the 650,000 emails reviewed in the investigation.