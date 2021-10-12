Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden's son will remain with Raiders' coaching staff following resignation: report

Gruden’s son previously served the same role for the Washington Football Team from 2016-17

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jon Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night following a bombshell report that uncovered troves of racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments made between 2010 and 2018 but his son Deuce Gruden, who is a member of the coaching staff, will remain with the organization, according to one report. 

Jon Gruden II, who goes by the name Deuce, will stay on as the Raiders’ strength and conditioning assistant coach despite his father’s departure from the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Gruden’s son is entering his fourth year with the Raiders. He previously served the same role for the Washington Football Team from 2016-17 after being promoted from a strength and conditioning intern to a full-time coach, according to the team’s website

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17:  Strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders, son of head coach Jon Gruden, looks on as the team warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A report from the New York Times on Monday revealed Gruden, while working as a commentator at ESPN, sent homophobic, misogynistic, and other distasteful emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018. The back-and-forth came before Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders.

Entering the fourth year of that monster contract, Gruden issued a statement via the team announcing his resignation. 

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," his statement read. "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (left) and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia watch from the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

According to the report, Gruden directed an anti-gay slur towards NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, also calling him a "clueless anti-football p---y." He also directed another homophobic comment towards former defensive lineman Michael Sam who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft. 

Derogatory and disapproving remarks about the NFL hiring female referees and national anthem protests were among some of the comments made by Gruden included in The Times’ report. 

 Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

The team issued a statement accepting Gruden’s resignation and announced that Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach "effective immediately."

