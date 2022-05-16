Johnny Gaudreau's OT winner lifts Flames to victory over Stars, Battle of Alberta is next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Calgary Flames are on to the second round for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime against the Dallas Stars to win Game 7, 3-2. It’s only Calgary’s second playoff series win in the last 17 years.

"You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," he said after the game.

Gaudreau got the shot past Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger from a near-impossible angle. The shot went over Oettinger’s right shoulder stick side and the fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome went crazy.

"I’ve been here for nine years and never had even a sniff of a chance to play them in playoffs, so it’s pretty special," Gaudreau added. "It’s going to be a lot of fun, good for the province, going to be a lot of fun for them, for us. It’s going to be a pretty cool series."

Oettinger became the second goalie in NHL history to have 60 or more saves in Game 7. He finished with 64. New York Islanders goalie Kelly Hrudey made 72 saves in a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals in four overtimes in 1987.

"You go into overtime with Jake, you know it’s going to take a perfect shot to beat him, and it was a perfect shot," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "Johnny made a great shot, right under the bar. You can’t do anything about that."

Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom had 26 saves in the win.

Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Dallas.

Calgary will now face the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs. It will be the first postseason Battle of Alberta since 1991. The series begins Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.