Rangers' historic Stanley Cup playoff feat against Penguins underscores resiliency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Rangers on Sunday night made history in their comeback series-clinching overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal in overtime against the Penguins to wrap up their series and complete an incredible comeback in the series after going down 3-1.

Panarin put a shot past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry glove side for the Rangers to pick up the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the victory meant much more than just moving onto the next round to play the Carolina Hurricanes. It underscored just how resilient the team had been the entire series to even get to sniff a chance at the conference semifinals.

"The New York Rangers are the first team in Stanley Cup Playoff history to record three consecutive comeback wins in elimination games within the same series," according to ESPN Stats & Info.

ARTEMI PANARIN NETS GAME-WINNER IN OT, LIFTS RANGERS TO NEXT ROUND

New York was down a goal twice in the game before Mika Zibanejad scored the equalizer with about six minutes remaining in the game to tie it up. His score forced overtime.

The Rangers were down two goals at one point in Game 5 before coming back to win 5-3 and did the game exact thing in Game 6. The team had lost Game 1 in triple overtime.

In Game 5, Jake Guentzel put the Penguins on the board first at the 10:28 mark in the first period. Pittsburgh would take a 2-0 lead in the second period behind Kris Letang’s score. New York would put three goals on the board to take the lead briefly in the second but Guentzel would tie the game up. Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren helped the Rangers to a victory in the third.

On the brink again in Game 6, Pittsburgh got first-period goals from Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter. The Rangers scored three straight in the second, including two from Zibanejad. Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins later in the second. In the third, Chris Kreider and Andrew Kopp scored to force a Game 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Panarin had one goal for the Rangers in the playoffs before the Penguins series. He ended the first-round series with three goals and four assists.