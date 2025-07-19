John Parry hits first hole-in-one at this year's Open Championship with spectacular shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Parry hit the first hole-in-one at The Open during the third round on Saturday at Royal Portrush.

Parry, 38, hit an 8-iron on the 192-yard 13th hole. The ball landed on the green, took a couple of bounces and went straight into the hole.

Parry took his hat off and embraced Justin Leonard, whom he was playing with, in celebration.

The English golfer guessed that it was "about" the 10th hole-in-one of his career.

"Definitely the best one, 100%," Parry said.

Parry said he felt his shot "was going to be close" after he hit it.

"I did hit a really good shot for once, so it was quite nice. It was quite a comfortable shot where I knew I had a big window to land the ball in," Parry said, according to the Open's website.

"It was either going to pitch short, hit the downslope and feed down or - it went in a bit stronger than I thought it would from that distance for what club I hit. But I felt like it was going to be close."

Emiliano Grillo hit a hole-in-one on the same hole when The Open was at Royal Portrush six years ago.

Parry's hole-in-one was the 31st at The Open since 1981.

Parry is 3-under for the tournament overall after he shot a four-under-par 67 on Saturday.

"It was a great day. Obviously the sort of experience you get making a hole-in-one - the atmosphere was absolutely amazing," Parry said after the round via The Open's website.

At the time of this writing, Scottie Scheffler is leading the major tournament at 12-under par.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

