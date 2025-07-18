Broadcasters freak out as bat flies into booth at The Open Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the players at The Open Championship battled in the rain during the second round of the major Friday, the announcers were battling a bat.

A bat entered the NBC broadcast tower, and Dan Hicks and Kevin Kisner, the announcers in the booth, had very different, yet hilarious, reactions.

As the bat entered the booth, both announcers took cover.

But their reactions to the invading bat could not have been more different. Hicks started waving his hands wildly as if trying to scare the bat away.

Hicks also laughed at the hysteria while waving his hands as the bat entered the tower.

Kisner, on the other hand, slowly sunk into this chair and was nearly out of view of the camera. As he slid down in his seat, he pulled his sports coat off the back of the chair and pulled it over his head to protect himself from the bat.

Mike Tirico, who narrated the replay that showed the chaos, ribbed Kisner for his reaction.

"Kevin Kisner, this is a man who is a proud hunter. He’s under his jacket. He is spooked by this bat," Tirico exclaimed.

While Hicks and Kisner may have been bothered by the bat temporarily, they were at least under cover from the rain. Throughout the morning and afternoon, the weather has fluctuated from beautiful at times to downpours.

At the time of this writing, Matt Fitzpatrick was leading the major championship at 9-under par.

