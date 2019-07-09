John Daly withdraws from the Open Championship after being barred from using golf cart

John Daly decided Tuesday to withdraw from the Open Championship after he was told he cannot ride in a cart on the course in Northern Ireland.

The R&A announced Daly was withdrawing from the competition because of a medical condition. He was placed at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.

Daly, 53, had applied to use the cart because of his arthritic knee. He used a cart to get around during the PGA Championship last month.

The R&A declined the request because “walking the course is an integral part of the championship and is central to the tradition of links golf,” a statement said. The group added it was important to “ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

Portrush in Northern Island, where the Grand Slam tournament will be held, is not suited for golf carts and there was a concern that “some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible,” the governing body said.

Daly said Saturday he was “quite disappointed” with the R&A’s decision to bar him from using the cart. He said he “could not disagree more with their conclusions.”

Daly, who won the British Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in Scotland, initially tweeted he still planned to play in the tournament, adding “fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.