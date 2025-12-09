John Cena reflects on biggest piece of criticism he received in his WWE career and how it changed his approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Cena’s in-ring career with WWE is coming to an end.

He’s considered to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers to embark on a career with the company and the dynasty that he helped create has seen him win 17 WWE titles, including the one he won at WrestleMania 41. Cena’s final match will take place on Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Gunther, who earned the right to take on the legendary superstar.

Cena reflected on his career in an interview with Tom Rinaldi, which aired Monday night. He was asked about a piece of criticism that stuck with him through his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Massachusetts native said it was a three-word chant from the audience in the middle of his career – "You can’t wrestle."

"The ‘You can’t wrestle’ chants because I would do the same five moves every night and win all the time," Cena said. "And what I hear from the audience is I’m seeing other performers do these fantastic things and then at the end of the night, I see you do five moves and win because I’m, in the throughline of the story, setting up a dynasty and if it ain’t your guy, dynasties are tough. So, I’ve learned that."

Cena said he didn’t bristle at the chants. Instead, it drove him to be better and to expand his move set.

"In hearing that line, I’d just be into doing more stuff. And it looked janky and ‘unorthodox’ but I listened and I went back to wrestling school halfway through my career," he said. "I went to newer performers and asked what you think I’ll be good at? Can you teach me some stuff? And newer performers like Sami Zayn, like Kevin Owens, like when A.J. Styles first came, CM Punk. Teach me some stuff. How can I do better? Make you look good, that’s always my lead, and what can you teach me? And that’s from the audience, chanting at the top of their lungs, ‘You can’t wrestle.’

MYSTERY ATTACKER INTERRUPTS MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AS LIV MORGAN RETURNS TO HELP DOMINIK MYSTERIO

"Our audience will continue to lean in until they get you, and it didn’t get me. … I’ll try to be better and not make it be a hard reset. I’ll try to be better and be my authentic self."

Cena’s career spanned 25 years with several championships under his belt. His retirement tour this year started at the Royal Rumble, where he finished as the runner-up in the match.

He won the Elimination Chamber match to go up against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He stunned fans with a heel turn that could only draw comparisons to Hulk Hogan. The heel persona only lasted a few months as he was back to the babyface fans grew to love and adore by the summer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He and Rhodes battled one more time for the title at SummerSlam. He also had matches with Punk, Styles, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Dominik Mysterio during the year.