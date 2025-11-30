Mystery attacker interrupts men's WarGames match as Liv Morgan returns to help Dominik Mysterio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames saw a mystery man interrupt the men’s 10-man battle while Liv Morgan returned to help Dominik Mysterio regain the Men’s Intercontinental Championship on Saturday night.

The men’s WarGames match featured Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar going up against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Uso. The competitors left it all in the ring, and even some outside of it as Lesnar and Reigns brawled before the "Original Tribal Chief" was able to enter the cage.

As the match officially got underway with all 10 men inside the double ring and cage structure, it appeared the fan favorites were going to win. Reigns speared Paul, who had clubbed his opponents with brass knuckles. He then hit the Superman punch on Reed and McIntyre before he took out Breakker and Lesnar with separate spears.

Punk was seemingly about to deliver a win for his team with a pin of Paul. But out of nowhere, a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask climbed into the ring and looked at Punk and Breakker. He then hit Punk with a superkick and stomp before climbing out of the cage. Breakker pinned Punk to give his team the win.

Rumors of who the mystery attacker was swirled across social media fans guessing that it could have been Seth Rollins, Austin Theory or even Chris Jericho. The identity was revealed.

As Paul Heyman celebrated with the winning WarGames team, Reigns and Rhodes met in the middle of the ring.

"This is the last time we ever team," Reigns told Rhodes. "Just know that."

At least one championship changed hands during the night as Mysterio defeated John Cena in the 17-time WWE champion’s final premium live event of his career.

Mysterio used every trick in the book to gain an advantage. He came out to the ring with Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez by his side. After Mysterio was being checked for a potential injury, the two women hit Cena with their finishing maneuvers.

The referee threw them out after the damage was done. Then, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh got involved and gave Cena a beatdown as well. But Cena got the better of them as he hoisted them up on his shoulders simultaneously and delivered a double Attitude Adjustment.

Just as it seemed Cena was going to pin Mysterio to retain, he didn’t have a ref who was conscious. He called for someone to come out from the back and instead he got Morgan. She came down and stared down Mysterio.

She slapped Mysterio before jumping into the arms of Cena. But her facial expression changed as she was in his arms. She hopped down and kicked him in the groin. She set Mysterio up for the 619 and frog splash. She also hit Cena with the intercontinental title.

Mysterio pinned Cena and celebrated with Morgan as the intercontinental champion and the AAA mega champion.

Elsewhere, the team of AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Lee made Lynch tap out to end the match.

Stephanie Vaquer was able to defend her Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella.