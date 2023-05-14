Expand / Collapse search
Ex-76ers star Ben Simmons posts photo of wine glass while watching former team get blown out in Game 7

Simmons traded to Nets in 2021

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It's apparent there is no love lost between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Sixers, and he was a three-time All-Star nod with them. However, when injuries mounted and Simmons took time off to take care of his mental health, the relationship quickly grew sour.

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster James Harden trade two years ago, and every time Simmons has returned to Philly since then, he's been showered with boos.

Ben Simmons dribbling

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 29, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

One could imagine he was loving every minute of the Celtics-76ers Game 7, which Boston took home, 112-88 – and it seems like he was.

Simmons posted on an Instagram a shot of the game late in the fourth quarter with a wine glass in a living room.

The Celtics led, 107-78, with 3:24 left when Simmons snapped the photo.

Ben Simmons drives on Paul Reed

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in the victory, the most ever in a Game 7 in NBA history.

Boston now faces the eighth-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals – Boston won the East last year, and Miami made the Finals in 2020.

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The conference finals are the same four teams that made it at the 2020 Orlando Bubble.