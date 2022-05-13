Joel Embiid's blunt analysis of James Harden after Game 6 loss: Not the same player from Houston

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joel Embiid’s analysis of James Harden’s performance on Thursday night in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat raised eyebrows.

Harden played 42 minutes for Philadelphia. He was 4-of-9 with 11 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the 99-90 loss. He only took two shots in the second half – one each in the third and four quarters. For a superstar who was supposed to be the No. 2 option in scoring behind Embiid, he came up short.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Embiid made clear the Harden the 76ers got in the trade with the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline wasn’t the same type of player who was an MVP with the Houston Rockets.

"Obviously, since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore. He’s more of a playmaker," Embiid told reporters after the game. "I thought at times could’ve been, as all of us, could’ve been more aggressive."

JIMMY BUTLER LIFTS HEAT TO SECOND CONFERENCE FINALS IN THREE SEASONS, KNOCK OUT 76ERS

Embiid, with a fractured orbital bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, hit the deck multiple times during the game. Playing through the pain, his valiant effort to try to extend the series one more game wasn’t enough. He finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden was asked about whether he plans on opting into another year with the 76ers. He has a $47.3 million option. The superstar guard plans on being back.

"I'll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue to grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 76ers will have to wait once more to get back to the conference finals. The team hasn’t been there since 2001.