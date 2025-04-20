Joe Hendry answers Randy Orton's open WrestleMania 41 challenge; quickly learns about fabled RKO

Expand / Collapse search
LAS VEGAS – TNA world champion Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton’s open challenge at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Orton was left without an opponent after Kevin Owens needed to step away from his in-ring WWE career due to a severe neck injury. He demanded a match at the 20th WrestleMania appearance of his career.

Joe Hendry appears

Joe Hendry makes his entrance during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images))

Say his name and he appeared; Hendry came out to a huge pop from the crowd. But the champion soon learned why Orton was a legend. Hendry put up a good fight with the crowd behind him but it was far from enough.

Orton made quick work of Hendry, hitting him with an RKO as Hendry turned toward the camera flashing a smile.

Orton crossed another name on his list of competitors who came around and found out. 

Randy Orton RKOs Joe Hendry

Randy Orton (R) in action against Joe Hendry during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was a cool moment for Hendry, who built a massive following at TNA. He made a few appearances at NXT before eventually becoming the top guy at TNA. He’s one of the superstars who have thrived due to TNA and WWE’s partnership.

But before Hendry could take in the moment, Orton hit him with another RKO.

Randy Orton and Joe Hendry

Randy Orton (R) celebrates after defeating Joe Hendry during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Orton continues his reign of dominance and now will look toward the next year and what it could be. Will another title run be in line for one of the last legends remaining on the main roster?

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.