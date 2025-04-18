Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe put on notice before Roast of WrestleMania

Paul Heyman will be among the guests to partake in the Roast of WrestleMania at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday evening, following the second night of the premier event in pro wrestling.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, the leader of "Kill Tony," will bring together comedians and WWE stars, including Heyman, Sami Zayn, The Miz and Braun Strowman, for a night of comedy following what is set to be an epic WrestleMania weekend.

Heyman told Fox News Digital he didn’t know what to expect but had a warning for the roasters – he can bring it.

"That does not bode well for Tony Hinchcliffe and his gaggle of comedians that will be up there on the stage," he said. "I understand that I am the master of the mic in WWE and since everyone loves a shootout at the OK Corral. If someone is looking to build a reputation, I’m the guy they want to build a reputation on."

Heyman compared it to WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s and challenging Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, who may have been stars in sports entertainment but were legit wrestlers. Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and Lesnar was an NCAA champion who later became a UFC star.

Nobody was going to take either of them down, Heyman said.

"So, the joke was, ‘Go ahead and try.’ And there was always somebody (who thought), ‘Hmm,’ for a moment, was tempted, until intelligence got the better of them.

"Who knows with these comedians. There may be one of them that sits there and decides, let me test what Paul Heyman can do in our venue, on our stage, in our house with our audience. And, if and when that happens, they’re gonna learn that my mic skills are not just limited to WWE/pro wrestling/sports entertainment."

The roast will be at the BleauLive Theater at 10 p.m. PT.