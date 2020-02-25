Joe Burrow jokingly 'considering retirement' following hand-measurement revelation

Joe Burrow said Monday he might as well call it a career before he even steps onto an NFL field after it was revealed that he was measured with 9-inch hands at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Along with 9-inch hands, Yahoo Sports reported Burrow was also listed at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds and a 74-inch wingspan. Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff were also measured with 9-inch hands before they were selected toward the top of their drafts, according to ESPN.

The star LSU quarterback made a joke about the absurdity of the hands evaluation at the combine.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts,” he tweeted.

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes told Burrow in a tweet not to worry about that hand size.

“My small hands are doing alright so far....i believe in ya,” Mahomes wrote.

According to ESPN, Mahomes measured 9 1/4 hands at the combine in 2017 before the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select him.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the top pick in the draft and are likely to choose Burrow barring any last-second drama.

Burrow is coming off one of the greatest seasons ever put together by a college quarterback. He finished with 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes, a Heisman Trophy, an undefeated season and a national championship.