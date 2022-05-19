Joe Burrow: Bengals 'know what it takes' to win after Super Bowl appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Burrow didn’t imagine that in his second NFL season – and after a shortened rookie season – he would make it to the sport’s biggest stage. Now, after playing in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says he knows just what it takes to get back there.

Appearing on an episode of the "Full Send Podcast" published Wednesday, Burrow talked about his expectations going into the 2021 season and explained that while he knew the Bengals would likely make the playoffs, he never imagined they’d make it to the Super Bowl.

"No, I did not. I mean, I just didn't have that experience of having that success in the NFL. So I didn't really know what it took," Burrow said. "I know once you get in the playoffs, you know, anything can happen. And we know how to win a game. But we didn't have that experience."

Burrow’s rookie season was cut short when in November 2020, he suffered a serious knee injury in a game against the Washington Commanders. He tore his ACL, MCL, and sustained other structural issues in his left knee.

The LSU standout said on the podcast that despite his injury, he felt more comfortable coming into this past season and the expectations were to at least make the playoffs.

"... going to the Super Bowl after we won four games and I tore everything in my knee? I thought that was kind of a pipe dream until we started getting to the end of the year and I was like, 'We're pretty damn good.' Going into the playoffs, we were playing the best of any team in the AFC, I thought. And it was just clicking at the right time. And then once we won those first two playoff games, it was like, 'Alright. It's on.'"

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, where they would eventually lose 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow was sacked a record 19 times in the postseason and 51 times for a season-high in the regular season, but he explained that this year will be a true test to what he can accomplish.

"This is my first full offseason that I’m able to really focus on my body, my game, my arm, core strength – all that stuff that I need to do."

He continued: "I’m really excited about what we did this offseason. Obviously, I’m healthy. We got Ja’Marr (Chase) coming back, we got all of our weapons coming back. We added pieces on the offensive line that I think will be really good, and we got everybody on defense back. We lost a piece here or there but for the most part we got our whole team coming back. Now we know how to do it. We know what it takes to get there. We got the experience so we’re ready to go."

The Bengals will open their season on Sept. 11 with a 1 p.m. ET home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.