Bengals' Joe Burrow won't need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report

Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback won’t need surgery, the NFL Network reported .

Burrow — the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year — is expected to rehab the sprained knee, which shouldn’t affect his offseason.

In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Burrow was sacked seven times and faced constant pressure from Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the rest of Los Angeles’ dominant defensive front. It appeared Burrow suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by a host of Rams players.

In the entire postseason, Burrow was sacked 19 times — a new NFL record. During the regular season, he was taken down 51 times and was easily the most sacked quarterback in the league.

During his rookie season in 2020, Burrow suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his ACL and MCL. He returned this past season and led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

This upcoming offseason, the Bengals must make it a priority to strengthen their offensive line. If not, Burrow could end up like former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and have his career cut short due to injury.