This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bengals' Joe Burrow won't need surgery after suffering knee injury in Super Bowl LVI: report

Burrow — the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year — is expected to rehab the sprained knee, which shouldn’t affect his offseason

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback won’t need surgery, the NFL Network reported.

Burrow — the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year — is expected to rehab the sprained knee, which shouldn’t affect his offseason.

In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Burrow was sacked seven times and faced constant pressure from Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the rest of Los Angeles’ dominant defensive front. It appeared Burrow suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by a host of Rams players.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the entire postseason, Burrow was sacked 19 times — a new NFL record. During the regular season, he was taken down 51 times and was easily the most sacked quarterback in the league.

During his rookie season in 2020, Burrow suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his ACL and MCL. He returned this past season and led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushes Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals out of bounds in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams pushes Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals out of bounds in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This upcoming offseason, the Bengals must make it a priority to strengthen their offensive line. If not, Burrow could end up like former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and have his career cut short due to injury.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova