Joe Brady hoping to stay in NFL despite Panthers' exit

Despite receiving interest for college head coaching jobs just after the 2020-21 NFL season ended, former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady doesn't appear ready to return to the college coaching ranks just yet.

The Panthers fired Brady last week, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports he has already heard from multiple NFL teams.

The 32-year-old is reported to want to continue coaching in the league, and the expectation is that he will stay in the NFL next season.

Schefter reports that Brady could return to coaching in college — where his career took off as the passing game coordinator at LSU during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season, or even at Miami — but it’s more likely that Brady stays within the league.

The Panthers parted ways with Brady with five games left in the regular season and said senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense, alongside the rest of the offensive coaching staff.

The Panthers entered Sunday’s game ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in average scoring offense, and were 21st and 24th in those categories last season in Brady’s first year with the team, Schefter reports.