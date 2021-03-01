JJ Watt stuns NFL with decision to join Cardinals: 'Life is good in Arizona'

JJ Watt is officially a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted a photo of himself while lifting weights in a Cardinals shirt.

"source: me," Watt wrote as the caption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watt reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed. He will reunite with former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona last offseason, and Watt will once again work with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who coached him in Houston.

HERE'S WHY JJ WATT CHOSE TO JOIN THE CARDINALS: REPORT

Watt will join Chandler Jones on the defensive line to form one of the most dangerous tandems in all football. Prior to Watt announcing that he will join the Cardinals, many NFL fans thought that he would join the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, or Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watt’s decision shocked the NFL world. Here was some of the reaction across social media.

Watt leaves Houston as the longtime face of the franchise. Drafted by the Texans in 2011, Watt won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2012 to 2015. But during his time in Houston, the team won only four of 10 playoff games and were 0-for-4 in divisional title games.