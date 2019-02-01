Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl
Jim Brown gives his thoughts on Bill Belichick, Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Ryan Gaydos
Breakfast with 'Friends': Jim Brown talks football and philanthropyVideo

Breakfast with 'Friends': Jim Brown talks football and philanthropy

Brian Kilmeade sits down with the NFL legend at Atlanta's Landmark Diner ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown on Friday praised New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Brown, 82, spoke with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade at the Landmark Diner in Atlanta. Brown, who’s worked with Belichick in the past, commented on the coach’s mindset.

“He’s got the best mind in the game. He’s a great humanitarian. He comes off quirky sometimes because he’s, mentally, so extreme. But I love him,” he said.

Belichick and Brown spent time together this week as the Patriots prepare for another shot at a Super Bowl ring.

“He came and we were sitting up in my suite just a little bit and he brought his wife and we talked about everything,” he said.

Brown said he predicts the Patriots will top the Rams, giving Belichick and Tom Brady their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.