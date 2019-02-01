Jim Brown gives his thoughts on Bill Belichick, Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown on Friday praised New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Brown, 82, spoke with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade at the Landmark Diner in Atlanta. Brown, who’s worked with Belichick in the past, commented on the coach’s mindset.

“He’s got the best mind in the game. He’s a great humanitarian. He comes off quirky sometimes because he’s, mentally, so extreme. But I love him,” he said.

Belichick and Brown spent time together this week as the Patriots prepare for another shot at a Super Bowl ring.

“He came and we were sitting up in my suite just a little bit and he brought his wife and we talked about everything,” he said.

Brown said he predicts the Patriots will top the Rams, giving Belichick and Tom Brady their sixth Super Bowl ring.