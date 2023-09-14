Jets’ Zach Wilson embraces starting role ahead of daunting Cowboys matchup: ‘I truly believe in myself’

Zach Wilson will start for the New York Jets this week after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury in Monday night’s season opener, and his first opponent will be a challenge.

The Jets will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, a week after Dallas shut out the New York Giants, 40-0.

Wilson spoke with the media Thursday and appeared to approach his first start of the season with confidence.

JETS' NATHANIEL HACKETT CONFIDENT AARON RODGERS WILL RETURN NEXT SEASON

"Yeah, man, one step at a time, one play at a time, and I think it’s trusting the guys around me," Wilson said. "I think they’ve shown this week how explosive and dynamic guys are, and relying on this good defense that we have. I think it’s going out there, taking it, like I said, one play at a time, trusting in my footwork, trusting in what my coaches have been talking about, and we’ll go from there."

When pressed further about what level of confidence he has in himself, Wilson didn’t hold back.

"A lot of confidence, man. I truly believe in myself, and I think that’s the first step to being in the NFL. You have to believe in yourself first, and the rest can take care of itself."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson’s faith in himself heading into Week 2 was supported by several of his teammates. Star wideout Garrett Wilson said Thursday players have "all the confidence in the world" in their quarterback.

"We always want to make sure we got our brother’s back, and if he doesn’t know that, then I’m doing my job wrong," Wilson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also spoke to the media Thursday, saying the team isn't looking for Wilson to become Rodgers.

"Like we said earlier, every quarterback’s different. I want Zach to be Zach, Aaron to be Aaron and Tim to be Tim. I want all the players to be who they are. My job is to try to put them in the best position so that they’re successful. There are certain things that Zach can do that are really exciting, and we want to take advantage of that. Like I said, every guy’s different. So, we’re going to try to do what’s best for them."