Jets select two Michael Carters on third day of NFL Draft

The New York Jets on Saturday selected two players named Michael Carter on the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets had the 107th overall pick and decided to select running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina. He could definitely compete for some carries along with Lamical Perine, Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman during training camp and the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the fifth round, the Jets selected defensive back Michael Carter II out of Duke. He will be trying to compete for time against players like Bryce Hall, Bless Austin, Justin Hardee, among others.

One team picking two Michael Carters in the same draft is unusual. Making things even more interesting, they played at rival schools in college.

The future teammates acknowledged each other on social media.

LIVE UPDATES: NFL DRAFT 2021

The Jets have had an interesting draft over the last three days. The team selected their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick on Thursday night. The team added to the offensive line as well with the first-round pick of Alijah Vera-Tucker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wide receiver Elijah Moore and safety Jamien Sherwood were also picks of the Jets.