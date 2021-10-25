Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets bring back Super Bowl-winning QB with Zach Wilson set to miss weeks: report

Zach Wilson left Sunday's loss to the Patriots with a PCL injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets are reportedly turning back to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to help them through some injury struggles.

The Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially be a fifth-round pick based on how much Flacco plays, the NFL Network reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

The Eagles signed Flacco away from the Jets in the offseason but acquired Gardner Minshew II in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to backup Jalen Hurts. Flacco will make his second trip up Interstate 95 to play at MetLife Stadium. 

He played in five games for New York last season. He threw six touchdown passes and three interceptions and recorded 864 passing yards in those outings. Flacco has a Super Bowl ring from his run with the Baltimore Ravens but hasn't been considered an elite quarterback since then.

The 36-year-old New Jersey native will get a chance to don the green and white once again, likely in place of an injured Zach Wilson.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 03:  Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 03:  Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BUCS FAN WHO MISTAKENLY RECEIVED TOM BRADY'S 600TH TD PASS SAYS HE JUST WANTS TO HIT THE LINKS WITH THE STAR

Wilson is set to miss two to four weeks with a sprained PCL he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed the rookie’s status after the MRI.

"He can still be very active in his rehab, active in his learning and keep pace with the install of the offense. And he’ll be back before you know it," Saleh said.

Wilson was injured when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hit him and fell on his legs. Wilson said he heard a "pop" in his right knee when he was hurt and said after the game, "It just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit."

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike White made his debut for Wilson but didn’t appear to do enough to convince the Jets he was the guy who should be starting from here on out. Veteran Josh Johnson is also on the practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com