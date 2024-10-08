Jets security had to escort Robert Saleh out of team building after firing: reports

Robert Saleh was reportedly escorted out of the New York Jets' team facility after he was fired as head coach on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The most recent head coach to be fired by the Jets, Adam Gase, was fired after the conclusion of his second season and was reportedly not removed by security.

The Jets have not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The team's owner, Woody Johnson, released a statement shortly after the firing was announced, in which he said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward," Johnson said.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction. Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team.

"I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason."

Saleh is now planning to go on vacation with his family before preparing to interview for defensive coordinator jobs during the next hiring cycle, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Saleh’s dismissal came more than a day after the Jets lost to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in London. The offense has sputtered through the first games with a presumably healthy Aaron Rodgers under center for the team.

New York is 25th in points scored and 27th in yards gained while having a top five defense.

Rodgers has performed like a 40-year-old quarterback who is coming off of an Achilles tear. He has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Saleh was hired to be the Jets head coach in 2021 after four successful seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator. But Saleh was 20-36 with New York and never won more than seven games a year while at the helm.

His tenure was plagued by inconsistent quarterback play after the team's third-round draft pick in 2021, quarterback Zach Wilson, played poorly and was benched multiple times across his first three seasons and Rodgers was injured in the first game of last season.

