New Orleans Saints

Saints' Khalen Saunders, brother of Taylor Swift backup dancer, records 1st career interception vs Chiefs

Saunders' interception helped set up a touchdown

Ryan Gaydos
Worlds converged on Monday night during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the New Orleans Saints with Taylor Swift in attendance high above Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were driving down the field again in the third quarter. Mahomes threw a pass intended for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Instead, the ball went off of the veteran’s hands and into the arms of defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.

Khalen Saunders intercepts a pass

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, #50, intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9, not picuted, during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Saunders rumbled for a 37-yard return, which helped set up the Saints’ touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Foster Moreau. The interception was a career first for Saunders, and it became an interesting answer to a potential trivia question down the road.

Saunders is the brother of Kameron Saunders, who is one of Swift’s backup dancers on the pop star’s "Eras Tour."

The 6-foot, 324-pound defensive tackle played for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2022 – before the Swift-Travis Kelce relationship took off during the 2023 season. He played in all 17 games for the Saints last season and has appeared in two this year.

Khalen Saunders gets the ball

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, #50, intercepts a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kameron Saunders was apparently in Kansas City to watch his brother’s team take on his boss’ team.

"PERIOD!!!!! Play of the game! The big boy/d-lineman running the ball!!!!" the proud brother wrote on his Instagram Stories.

It was a bright spot in what otherwise was a disappointing game for the Saints.

Khalen Saunders talks to Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, talks with New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, #50, after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

New Orleans was only able to get 13 points on the board while Kansas City looked like it was back to its old self in the win.

