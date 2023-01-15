Expand / Collapse search
Jets' Sauce Gardner reveals intentions to go back to school after historic season

Gardner earned a First-Team All-Pro selection

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a plan after he was named a First-Team All-Pro member to put a bow on his incredible rookie season in the green and white.

He’s going back to school.

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets looks on during the Eagles preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets looks on during the Eagles preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gardner revealed on Twitter he will be going back to the University of Cincinnati in hopes of graduating in the summer.

"Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse (sic) my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer," he tweeted Saturday.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Dec. 4, 2022.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Dec. 4, 2022. (Matt Krohn-USA Today Sports)

Gardner made history on Friday when he was named a First-team All-Pro: he became the first rookie corner to make First-team honors since Ronnie Lott did so as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 1981.

Gardner was the fourth selection of last year's NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He led the NFL with 20 pass breakups, and he didn't allow a touchdown all year, nor did he do that in his entire college career.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at Lincoln Financial Field for a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, 2022.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at Lincoln Financial Field for a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, 2022. (Eric Hartline-USA Today Sports)

The Jets went 7-10 this season but lost their final six games of the season. They were not officially eliminated from playoff contention until Week 17, and had it been for better quarterback play throughout the season, they probably would be gearing up for a game.

