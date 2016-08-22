Jets rookie Jenkins leaves practice with calf injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets rookie linebacker Jordan Jenkins left practice with a calf injury, the severity of which was not immediately known.

Jenkins, a third-round draft pick out of Georgia, is considered a front-runner to open the season as a starter at outside linebacker.

He came off the field midway through practice Monday and remained on the sideline the rest of the session. Coach Todd Bowles said he would know more later in the day after talking to the trainers.

One of the Jets' biggest competitions in camp is for the vacant outside linebacker spots with Calvin Pace not re-signed and Lorenzo Mauldin, a third-rounder last year, adjusting to a full-time role. Mike Catapano, Freddie Bishop, Trevor Reilly and Josh Martin are also in the mix.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/AP-NFL