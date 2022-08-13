Jets QB Zach Wilson avoids disaster, will miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has reportedly avoided a serious injury, with an MRI finding that the second-year quarterback has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, according to the New York Post.

Wilson is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery and will miss 2-4 weeks.

Wilson, drafted by the Jets with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, exited New York’s first preseason game after injuring his right knee while trying to cut upfield on a first-quarter scramble.

"Just run your butt out of bounds," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game . "He got a little greedy, he wanted to get more. It's a new sod, so the turf wasn't exactly as firm as you want it to be."

JETS HOPEFUL ZACH WILSON AVOIDED SEASON-ENDING INJURY, MRI SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY: REPORT

Speculation after New York’s 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles was rampant, with many wondering whether Wilson tore an ACL. Saleh told reporters after the game Wilson’s ACL was "supposed to be intact."

JETS AGREE TO CONTRACT WITH TACKLE DUANE BROWN: REPORT

Wilson's meniscus will require a trim and not a full repair, according to reports. It’s a major sigh of relief for the Jets, who recently lost first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton, who is likely out for the season after fracturing his knee cap.

The Jets are expecting a big second season from Wilson, especially after bolstering the offense with additional talent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York drafted three offensive players in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State with the 10th pick of the first round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to take over as starting quarterback with Mike White as his backup. Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last season, throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.