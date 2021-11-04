Giants rookie's Henry Ruggs tweet leads to sharp criticism from ex-Jets player

Former New York Jets offensive guard Damien Woody slammed Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney after his insensitive tweet about the fiery DUI crash involving Henry Ruggs that killed one person early Tuesday morning.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was charged with a felony DUI resulting in death and felony reckless driving after police say he was speeding around 156 mph before crashing his Corvette into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car. The vehicle burst into flames, trapping her inside.

Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood alcohol was more than double the legal limit.

Toney took to social media on Wednesday, shortly after Ruggs appeared in court, to comment on the incident but his take was met with harsh criticism.

"We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like ‘this or that’ kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say....he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved," the tweet read.

Woody replied to the tweet on social media, slamming an apparent lack of "accountability."

"Some of y’all youngins don’t believe in accountability is the problem! A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision."

Last month Toney was ejected from a game against the Dallas Cowboys after he threw a punch at safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter.