Jets owner accused of making 'slick comments' to quarterback about injury that forced him to retire

The New York Jets drafted Jordan Travis in the fifth round last year, hoping for a comeback after a gruesome leg injury he sustained in his final season at Florida State.

However, Travis was never able to fully recover, and, shortly after this year's draft, he retired.

"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said in a statement released by the Jets in April. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but, despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped.

"After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

In an episode of his own podcast after Jets owner Woody Johnson criticized Justin Fields, Travis revealed Johnson made some "slick comments" about his injury directly to him.

"I gotta tell you, that guy — no disrespect — but there were things said to me, not obviously to that point because I never got on the field to play, but about my leg," Travis said on the "Travis Takes Two" podcast.

"Like, just slick comments. I don’t know if he was trying to be slick about it. You know how some older people, they just say whatever comes to their mind, and it kind of made me feel a certain type of way."

Travis then said Johnson asked him if he was "ever gonna get healthy."

"And I’m just like, ‘Damn.’ Not like, ‘How you feeling?’ Never that, it was always comments like that. It kind of upset me but kind of rolled over my head," Travis said.

The Jets did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Travis' comments.

Fields responded by helping the Jets to an improbable 39-38 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before they headed into their bye week.

"Kudos to Justin Fields, I don’t know if you saw his press conference. You can see on his face he’s not even distraught, bro," Travis said. "It’s really cool, inspired me. I freaking reposted it on my Instagram. Now, it’s his chance. He’s getting his attention. God still has his hand on him the whole time."

The Jets appeared to be leaning toward starting Tyrod Taylor for the game after he replaced Fields the previous week at halftime. However, Taylor was unable to play due to a knee injury.

Fields did say the days leading up to the game were emotional. It was the Jets' first win of the season.

