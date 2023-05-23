Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets are one of 6-8 NFL teams with realistic shot at winning Super Bowl, head coach says

The Jets last reached the Super Bowl in 1968

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fans of the New York Jets are not used to being in the Super Bowl conversation. 

For an organization that has not made the NFL playoffs in 12 years, and last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1968, a season in which the Jets finish the year over .500 would be a reason to celebrate. 

Aaron Rodgers poses with a Jets jersey

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

But head coach Robert Saleh sees more after the franchise-altering trade for Aaron Rodgers. 

"You want all the positivity obviously, but once we kick off on Monday night in that opener, the results are all that's gonna matter," Saleh said Tuesday, according to NFL.com. "To achieve the results you want, it doesn't happen on game day. It happens today. It happened yesterday. It happens tomorrow. It happens with every breath you take in terms of how you're preparing to achieve and keep that positivity rolling. Would love to go 17-0 and cruise through the playoffs and win a championship, but you're not going to be able to unless you focus on the moment.

"So acknowledge the noise, acknowledge the positivity, be excited about it because there's… In my opinion, 32 coaches stand in front of their teams every year, talk about winning a championship and then realistically there's maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it, and I do think we are one of those teams.

"But none of it matters unless we take care of it today."

Robert Saleh talks to the media

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets speaks to the media during a press conference at the team's training center on May 23, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

In Saleh’s second season as head coach, the Jets took a step forward, going 7-10 after winning just four games in his first year calling the shots. 

But while the record improved, the future did not as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson regressed immensely. 

Wilson’s regression was so drastic that the Jets made it clear a veteran QB was the top area of need in the offseason. 

Jets ownership poses for a picture

New York Jets team president Hymie Elhai, team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team owner Woody Johnson, and head coach Robert Saleh during a press conference at the team's training center on April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers became the sole focus of the organization after the season, with a trade with the Green Bay Packers finally becoming official in late April. 

With Rodgers under center, the expectations and attention have jumped, and the NFL has scheduled New York for six games in the prime time slot for the 2023 season.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.