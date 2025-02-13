Jets to move on from Aaron Rodgers after 2 seasons

The New York Jets have made it official: they will move on from Aaron Rodgers.

The team released a statement on Thursday that they are moving forward without the four-time MVP.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement released by the team.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Rodgers spent two seasons with the team, but suffered a torn Achilles just four snaps into his first game into his Jets tenure.

Returning from the season-ending injury in 2024, Rodgers' Jets went 5-12 and fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.

Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards and 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games for the Jets last season.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," said owner Woody Johnson in the statement.

"His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

The Jets acquired Rodgers and the N0. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick from the Green Bay Packers in exhange for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2023 sixth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

If Rodgers played over 65% of the team's snaps in his first season, that 2024 second-round pick would have turned into a first-round pick.

In addition to bringing in Rodgers, they also hired his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to their offensive coordinator, and signed former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as well.

Hackett was relieved of play-calling duties early into his second season as offensive coordinator, Cobb retired after the season's end, and Lazard struggled as he was a healthy inactive at points during his first year with the team.

The Jets also acquired one of Rodgers' favorite teammates, star wide receiver Davante Adams, to try and give the quarterback players he was familiar with.

If the Jets release Rodgers with a post-June 1 designation, the team would spread Rodgers' $49 million dead cap hit over two seasons. If they designate him as a post-June 1 release, they would save $9.5 million this season.

If they decide to outright release him before June 1 and took on his whole cap hit in 2025, they would lose $25.5 million in cap space.

As for Rodgers, he has to decide whether he wants to continue playing or retire.

Rodgers said during appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" that as the season went on he was feeling healthier.

In his final game against the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-20 win.

The Jets currently have 14-year veteran Tyrod Taylor under contract for next season, as he could be a potential starting QB option in the Jets post-Rodgers era.

